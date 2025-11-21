House Hearing on Daylight Saving Policy Draws AM Radio Warning

How harmful could permanent Daylight Saving Time be? Extremely, if you’re an AM broadcaster, says NRB Vice President of Public Policy Nic Anderson in a letter to the US House subcommittee currently debating the merits and foibles of changing the clock.

At a Thursday hearing, the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade examined how federal time policy affects travel, tourism, and local economies. While focused mainly on hospitality and events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the proceeding allowed stakeholders to submit letters for the record.

National Religious Broadcasters, representing over 120 religious AM stations, urged lawmakers to maintain Standard Time. The letter, obtained by Radio Ink, explains that at night, the ionosphere reflects AM signals back to earth, causing interference with distant stations hundreds of miles away. Power reductions and directional patterns protect the integrity of the entire AM band.

Permanent Daylight Saving Time would delay winter sunrises, keeping many stations at reduced power during peak listening hours. “If DST were made permanent, sunrises would occur one hour later year-round,” Anderson said. “This would force AM broadcasters to remain on low power during much of the winter morning drive – the single most important programming and revenue window in radio.”

Emergency information like weather alerts, school closings, and evacuation notices would be harder to deliver when millions of Americans are on the road, Anderson noted. The group cited the 1974 attempt at year-round DST, which was quickly reversed after a single winter due to increased morning traffic accidents and public backlash.

The Sunshine Protection Act has struggled to gain traction despite President Trump’s opposition to biannual time changes. Notably, committee members include Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who co-sponsored the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

Anderson concluded: “AM radio remains vital to America’s media ecosystem, rural communications, and faith-based media. Permanent DST would disrupt morning service, diminish public safety, and impose financial harm on local broadcasters serving their communities.”