Magnum Media Welcomes Jesse Garon Back to Madison’s WSJY

It’s a homecoming on the Wisconsin airwaves for Jesse Garon, who has rejoined Magnum Media’s 107.3 WSJY in Madison as midday host. Garon began his radio career with Magnum in 2013 before spending nearly a decade with Audacy Madison starting in 2015.

Garon served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and host at WOLX, where he most recently led the morning show Get Up with Garon.

Garon commented, “Dave Magnum is the one who first gave me my start in Wisconsin radio back in 2013, before I’d ever worked anywhere else in the state. To now be back with Magnum Media, re-joining my former co-workers, is life coming full circle. WSJY is in Christmas programming and the biggest gift for me this year is to be back on the air here in South Central Wisconsin.”

Magnum Media Owner Dave Magnum said, “We missed Jesse while we had to compete with him, but at the same time, we were proud of all of the ratings success he achieved in Madison radio as a Music Director and ultimately doing mornings. Our friendship endured. Jesse is what I call a very human being. His warmth and compassion is authentic. Coupled with his community service spirit, he’s become a well known and trusted radio friend to many listeners. They’re delighted to have him back on the radio just as we are to have his deejay and commercial production talents back with our group.”