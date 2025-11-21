Research Shows Audio Thrives in a Media Multitasking World

As technology divides American attention, new research posits that media multitasking has expanded total daily consumption to the equivalent of 32 hours, and it is audio that is most uniquely equipped to thrive in such a nonstop, attention-layered environment.

According to analysis from Katz Media Group based on the Activate 2026 Consumer Technology & Media Outlook, multitasking has fundamentally redefined how consumers engage with media. Americans are increasingly layering one form of content on top of another. When simultaneous activities are accounted for, total exposure now equals a 32-hour day.

Unlike video, gaming, or social media, audio doesn’t compete for visual attention; it complements it. Listening now averages two hours and forty-nine minutes per day, accounting for 21% of total media and technology time. Whether at work, commuting, cleaning, or exercising, audio fits fluidly into moments when other media cannot.

As such, audio dominates multitasking across all major media categories. 72% of consumers multitask all, almost all, or most of the time while listening to music, followed by listening to or watching podcasts (62%), using social media (55%), watching videos (49%), playing video games (45%), and reading (32%).

These findings build on a 2023 study by Pocket FM, which revealed 90% of Americans engage with audio content daily, many of whom are younger users seeking to break away from screen time. Even with a screen, this hierarchy reinforces audio’s strength as the “always-on” medium. While other media compete for undivided attention, audio succeeds by being compatible with divided focus, extending its reach across hours and activities that other media cannot touch.

The study points to a time-multiplying effect: as consumers layer activities, audio gains more engagement opportunities. With listening embedded throughout the day, advertisers can reach audiences during commutes, at home, at work, or on the move.

This constant presence, paired with strong personal connections to radio personalities, playlists, and stations, positions audio as one of the most resilient channels for brands navigating fragmented attention.