Pittsburgh Broker Roger Rafson Joins Media Services Group

Media Services Group is expanding its brokerage leadership team with the addition of the Pittsburgh-based media broker Roger Rafson as a Managing Director. Rafson brings more than four decades of experience across radio sales, ownership, consulting, and brokerage.

Rafson was the founder of Commercial Media Sales, a national radio advertising representation company, which branched out into media brokerage as CMS Station Brokerage in 2008. The rep firm portion of the business was sold to Gen Media Partners in 2013.

Earlier in his career, Rafson held account and management roles with WPGU Urbana, WEFM Chicago, and KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, as well as national rep firm TeleRep.

He has advised public agencies and state attorneys general on broadcast transactions and valuations, including matters in Wisconsin and Rhode Island. He is an officer and webmaster for the National Association of Media Brokers and a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann said, “Roger’s joining marks a strategic expansion for our firm. His reputation, integrity, and deep industry knowledge will make him a valuable asset to our clients and our team.”