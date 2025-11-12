McVay and Orchard Address Radio Mental Health and Leadership

McVay Media President Mike McVay has partnered with licensed psychotherapist and broadcaster Kelly Orchard to launch Flipping the Format on the Fear of Failure, a project focused on helping radio pros navigate industry change through emotional intelligence.

The collaboration combines Orchard’s clinical background with her decades in radio to create a leadership and mental health framework designed for managers, programmers, and talent. Their book introduces Orchard’s W.K.R.P. Framework: Winning Mindset, Know Thyself, Resilience / Responsibility / Respect, and Positive Psychology.

The pair are also developing companion workshops and corporate presentations aimed at improving communication and organizational mindset across stations.

McVay commented, “This project captured my interest because of the human need that exists. People in our industry are facing more than ratings pressure; they’re facing uncertainty, stress, and burnout. Kelly’s approach connects those realities to real, actionable tools.”

Orchard said, “Radio taught me how to lead, how to fail, and how to get back up. I was raised in the business – my father engineered the first ‘Boss Radio’ broadcast at KHJ in Los Angeles – and those lessons shaped my work as a therapist. Now I get to give them back to the industry that raised me.”