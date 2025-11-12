Skyview Networks Gains Ad Rights for MusicMaster Affiliates

Skyview Networks has entered a multiyear agreement with MusicMaster for network audio sales beginning January 1. The deal grants Skyview exclusive rights to manage and sell advertising inventory across MusicMaster’s affiliate network.

MusicMaster develops scheduling software used by radio stations across formats and markets to organize programming and manage music rotation worldwide.

MusicMaster CEO Laurie Knapp commented, “Through our partnership with Skyview Networks, we’re expanding the ways our clients can benefit from barter while creating additional opportunities for stations and advertisers across the industry. Skyview’s proven success in network audio sales and their reputation for strong, collaborative partnerships make them the ideal ally as we continue to serve our broadcasters with the most effective business solutions in the industry.”

Skyview Networks CEO Steve Jones added, “MusicMaster is a leader in innovation across the audio landscape, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our network audio sales portfolio. This partnership will further elevate our portfolio in the industry to deliver even greater value, creativity, and growth opportunities for our buyers and agency clients.”