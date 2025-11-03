Star Brings Back Morning Favorites in Chicagoland Radio Overhaul

Suburban Chicago listeners are hearing some well-known voices this morning as Star 105.5 (WZSR) and Star 96.7 (WSSR) debut new lineups. Connoisseur Media Chicago is bringing back Joe and Tina, Eddie Volkman, and more in a renewed live and local push.

At Star 105.5, Joe Cicero returns to mornings alongside longtime co-host Tina Bree. In Joliet, Star 96.7 welcomes back Eddie Volkman to morning drive. Hannah B. returns to afternoons across both Star 105.5 and Star 96.7, while Jillian Dugan takes over middays in addition to joining Volkman in the mornings.

Evenings will feature the syndicated XYZ with Erik Zachary, returning to its original nighttime slot.

Connoisseur Media Chicago Market Manager Kathleen Cahill commented, “Joe and Tina have been an important part of our listeners’ daily lives for a long time, connecting with the community on so many levels. This new lineup reflects everything Connoisseur stands for – live, local, and full of heart.”

Operations Manager Gordon Mays added, “Eddie V. is one of the most recognized and respected names in Chicagoland radio. Having him back where he belongs in mornings just feels right. His warmth, quick wit, and long-standing place in our audience’s morning routine make this such an obvious fit.”

Cicero said, “After moving here almost 16 years ago to start mornings on Star 105.5, it was more than a radio show. This was a way to connect with so many people, starting with Tina and others who’ve become some of my best friends.”

Bree added, “I’m beyond excited to be back in the mornings and to hear Wake Up with Joe and Tina again! There’s a new vibe in the studio as we grow our connection with the community. Plus, we have a whole lot of laughter waiting to be shared! Joe and I are ready to bring a kind of morning show that feels like family again.”

Volkman remarked, “I’m thrilled to be back in the morning drive where I spent so many years in my career! It just feels natural. With the acquisition of our company by Connoisseur Media, you can feel the energy and enthusiasm everywhere in the station. We’re going to do radio the best way I know how – live, interactive, and local. I’m honored that I get to jumpstart the station every day!”