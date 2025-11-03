103.7 KISS FM Bike Drive Puts ‘Joy in Motion’ For Wisconsin Kids

Audacy Milwaukee’s 103.7 KISS FM (WXSS) held its first-ever community bike drive, benefiting Bikes for Kids Wisconsin. The nonprofit provides bicycles, low-cost repairs, and safety education to expand access to transportation in underserved communities.

Donations were collected by morning show hosts Alley and DZ during a live broadcast. They were joined by WXSS Assistant Brand Manager 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) host Brett Andrews. Schneider Trucking transported all donated bikes to Bikes for Kids Wisconsin at the end of the event, leading to a grand total of 421 bikes.

103.7 KISS FM Brand Manager Molly Cruz commented, “Our first-ever bike drive showcased the incredible heart of our community. We extend our deepest gratitude to every listener who donated and helped us put joy in motion for children who need it most.”

