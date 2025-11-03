El Chiquilin Drives $15K to Dallas Latino Youth Mentorship Program

Audacy Dallas’ La Grande 107.5 (KMVK) worked the greens to raise some green at the second Chiquilin Swing For The Future Golf Tournament. Hosted by morning talent Armando “El Chiquilin” Ulloa, the event raised $15,000 for Los Primos Dallas.

The tournament, held at Brookhaven Country Club, included support from the Dallas Cowboys, their cheerleaders, and mascot Rowdy to collect funds to connect Latino youth with business leaders through mentorship.

El Chiquilin said, “As a Latino from an underserved community, college wasn’t something we talked about. This is why I chose Los Primos as a beneficiary for our tournament. They have a mission that will uplift underserved communities by mentoring and guiding students.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.