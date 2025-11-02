Nashville Predators Enshrine ‘Pete and Crispy’ in Golden Hall

The Nashville Predators celebrated the broadcast duo who helped introduce NHL hockey to Music City, inducting Pete Weber and Terry Crisp into the Preds Golden Hall on Saturday. Weber and Crisp have been the voices of the franchise since its inaugural 1998 season.

The pair were honored between periods of the Predators’ 4–2 win over the Calgary Flames, followed by a reception recognizing their contributions to the team and city.

Before joining Nashville, Weber served as an announcer for the Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings, while Crisp remains one of the few in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup as both player and coach. He won titles as a player with the Philadelphia Flyers and later coached the Calgary Flames to a championship.

Weber, now in his 28th season with the Predators broadcast team and 11th as the club’s primary play-by-play voice, has called more than 2,000 games. He is heard, alongside color commentator Hal Gil, on the Predators Radio Network, originating from Cromwell Media Group’s 102.5 The Game (WPRT).