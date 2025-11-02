Andrea Burtscher To Oversee Audacy’s Nashville Operations

Even without stations in the market, Audacy has appointed Andrea Burtscher as Operations Manager for its Nashville studios and production facilities, a move the company says is driven by the continued growth of the nationally syndicated Katie & Company show.

Most recently, Burtscher served as Director of Country Promotions & Experiences, overseeing national marketing, promotions, and live events across Audacy’s Country brands. She will oversee operations for the facility while continuing to lead national Country initiatives across Audacy’s portfolio.

Burtscher began her radio career at WKKO in Toledo before moving to WQYK in Tampa. Burtscher later joined Audacy’s KMLE in Phoenix, where she advanced to Director of Marketing and Promotions and Music Director. Following more than a decade in Phoenix, she managed regional promotions for Audacy’s San Francisco and Sacramento clusters.

In August 2024, Audacy opened a downtown studio and Sound Space inside the Hard Rock Cafe on Broadway, serving as a creative hub for national programming and content production.