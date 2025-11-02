Connoisseur Media Picks Todd Violette For Palm Springs OM

Connoisseur Media has appointed Todd Violette as Operations Manager for its eight-station Palm Springs cluster, succeeding Dax Davis, who was recently promoted to Director of Sales for Connoisseur Media San Antonio. Violette will also program 98.5 The Bull (KDES).

Before joining Connoisseur, he programmed for iHeartMedia in Indianapolis following earlier roles in St. Louis. Violette’s previous leadership includes serving as Program Director for Cumulus stations in Santa Barbara and Oxnard-Ventura, as well as Assistant Program Director and Music Director roles at CBS Radio’s KZZO Sacramento and Audacy Kansas City. He began his career in Little Rock hosting the Todd and Lukas Morning Show on KHTE 106.3 K-HITS.

Violette becomes the fourth Operations Manager named since Connoisseur acquired Alpha Media stations, joining Ross MacLeod in Portland, J. Love in San Jose, and Gordon Mays in suburban Chicago.

Violette commented, “I can’t wait to get started. “I want to thank Connoisseur Media and specifically Keith Dakin, Tricia Bastida, and Dax Davis for putting their trust and confidence in me. These are great brands with a remarkable staff, and who wouldn’t want to live in paradise?”

Connoisseur Media Regional Vice President Tricia Bastida said, “We are excited to welcome Todd to Palm Springs. With his Southern California roots and exceptional track record, he will be a great addition to our programming team, which continues to dominate the market.”