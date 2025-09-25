Morgan Harrison To Lead Connoisseur San Antonio In 2026

Morgan Harrison has been promoted to Market Manager at Connoisseur Media San Antonio. Harrison, who currently serves as Director of Sales for the former Alpha Media cluster, will succeed Lance Hawkins, who announced his retirement effective at year’s end.

In turn, Dax Davis, who has served as Integrated Sales and Sports Programming Manager, will step into the Director of Sales role while continuing his oversight of sports programming.

Connoisseur San Antonio includes 550 KTSA-AM, 94.1 San Antonio Sports Star (KTFM), 102.7 JACK FM (KJXK), Norteño 720 (KSAH), WE 94.5 (KTFM), and Tejano 95.7 (KLEY), along with digital offerings in streaming, search, and social.

The changes will take effect January 1, 2026.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “This is a big moment for our San Antonio team. That market is a vital part of our company, and Morgan and Dax have earned these roles through their hard work and passion for the business. We’re excited to see them lead the next chapter.”

Harrison commented, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to step into the role of Market Manager. I’m grateful to Jeff Warshaw for believing in me to help share his incredible vision, and to Lance Hawkins for his guidance and trust in me to fill the big shoes he leaves behind as he heads into retirement. Radio has always been about the 3C’s that Connoisseur Media boldly represents in Clients, Community, and Colleagues, and I’m excited to build on a great mission with those at the forefront, along with my colleague, Dax Davis.”

Newly appointed Director of Sales Dax Davis said, “It’s an honor to serve our talented and dedicated team of marketing professionals here in San Antonio. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead alongside our incoming Market Manager, Morgan Harrison, and to work with the entire San Antonio team as we continue to build lasting client and community relationships while growing our revenue share.”