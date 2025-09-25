Edison Data Shows AM/FM Radio Remains Vital To Rural America

With Washington rallying around the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, data from Edison Research is showing that traditional radio remains essential and irreplaceable in rural America, even as mobile devices continue to expand their share of audio nationwide.

Edison Research’s Share of Ear Q2 2025 survey found that among US adults age 13 and older, 40% of daily audio listening in urban areas happens on a mobile device, compared to just 28% spent with an AM/FM receiver. Suburban audiences split their time slightly more evenly, with 36% of listening on mobile devices and 30% on traditional radio.

The rural story is different: mobile devices account for 34% of listening, while AM/FM receivers match that figure at 34%.

This balance is significant. While streaming services, apps, and podcasts have gained ground everywhere, the persistence of AM/FM receivers in rural areas highlights their role as both entertainment and infrastructure.

For rural communities, where broadband and mobile coverage can lag behind cities, AM/FM radio remains a consistent, accessible medium. It does not require a data plan, it works in emergencies, and it carries a local connection that national platforms cannot always replicate.

This is why many groups representing rural America, from the American Farm Bureau Federation to AARP, have voiced their support for mandating AM radio in vehicles as a safety feature. AARP SVP of Government Affairs Bill Sweeney wrote, “Older adults are also overrepresented in rural areas where wireless and broadband connections are limited or nonexistent. AM radio connects millions of older rural residents to their communities through targeted programming, including the latest local news and weather.”

The numbers also reflect cultural and practical realities. Rural audiences often rely on local stations for farm reports, high school sports, church services, and community announcements, alongside music and talk programming.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.