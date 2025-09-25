‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ Adds In-Depth Talks With Dukes, Portnoy

Benztown has released two new episodes of its original podcast Chachi Loves Everybody, hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, featuring Hope Media Group President Tim Dukes and ABC News Radio national correspondent Steven Portnoy.

The first episode spotlights Dukes, who recounts his three-decade career across commercial and nonprofit broadcasting. Dukes discusses how growing up in Louisville inspired his entry into radio, his early break at Y107, and the mentors who shaped his leadership style.

He shares behind-the-scenes stories from building the Power Pig brand in Tampa, programming stints in Louisville, Cincinnati, and San Diego, and his experiences navigating Jacor’s sale to Clear Channel before moving to Emmis. Dukes also reflects on his decision to transition into Christian radio leadership, culminating in his 2024 appointment as President of Hope Media Group following the Way Media merger.

Portnoy’s episode details his start in college radio at Syracuse University, reporting on major stories including 9/11, the war in Afghanistan, Hurricane Katrina, and the death of Osama Bin Laden. He explains his path from an ABC News internship to becoming a credentialed White House correspondent, his leadership as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, and his decision to return to ABC after more than eight years at CBS News.

Portnoy also reflects on the importance of broadcast preservation, following his 2025 Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

Chachi Loves Everybody is available via all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts.