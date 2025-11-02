Ross Kaminsky Moves to Mile High Mornings for KOA

iHeartMedia Denver’s KOA 850 AM is shuffling the deck on November 10, pairing familiar voices with fresh time slots. The revamped lineup moves Ross Kaminsky from his midday perch to join Jeana Gondek for an expanded morning show.

Ross Kaminsky on the News with Jeana Gondek will deliver news, traffic, weather, and discussion right after Colorado’s Morning News. Meanwhile, The Situation with Michael Brown fills Kaminsky’s former slot as Brown moves from sister station KHOW.

Kaminsky said, “I’m thrilled to join Jeana and start the day with Denver delivering top news, lively conversation, and plenty of laughter. KOA listeners expect credible information and smart talk, and we’re excited to deliver that every morning.”

Brown said, KOA has long been a trusted voice for Colorado news and talk, and I’m excited to continue that tradition, diving deeper into the issues that impact our listeners – with a mix of insight, experience, and a little humor.”

iHeart Rockies Region Senior VP of Programming JoJo Turnbeaugh said, “KOA’s new lineup brings together some of the most trusted and engaging voices in Colorado radio. Ross and Jeana make an incredible morning team, and Michael’s move strengthens KOA’s position as the go-to destination for news, talk, and sports.”