Radio Hall of Fame Inducts 2025 Class at Chicago Ceremony

The Radio Hall of Fame welcomed its 2025 class Thursday evening at Chicago’s Swissotel, honoring eleven inductees whose voices, vision, and business acumen have helped define American radio broadcasting across decades and formats.

Led by syndicated radio host and 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Kim Komando, the evening celebrated a delightfully eclectic group.

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott and McVay Media President and Radio Ink columnist Mike McVay represented the executive selections, while Alice Cooper, Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch Tom “Mojo” Carballo, Colin Cowherd, DeDe McGuire, Scott Simon, Martha Quinn, and Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart rounded out this year’s class on the talent side.

The selection process divided responsibilities between democracy and expertise: six inductees emerged from balloting by more than 900 radio professionals, their votes tallied by Miller Kaplan, while the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee selected the remaining four.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications, which oversees the Hall, also recognized eight posthumous Legends inductees. This year’s Legends class includes Amos Brown, Richard Burden, Joanne Church, Jed The Fish, Irna Phillips, Steve Smith, Dale Sommers, and Don Wade.