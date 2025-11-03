AP, Skyview Networks Continue Collaboration on Radio Ad Sales

The Associated Press has renewed its network audio sales partnership with Skyview Networks. The two companies first teamed up in January 2021, with Skyview representing AP’s premium short-form advertising units that air alongside national AP Radio content.

Under the renewed agreement, Skyview will continue to provide sales representation and affiliate marketing support for AP’s network audio products.

AP Vice President, Americas Revenue and Head of Strategic Partnerships Sara Trohanis said, “We look forward to continuing to work with Skyview, expanding this important collaboration as we continue to serve radio audiences with our independent and factual journalism.”

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones said, “Skyview Networks is honored to extend our partnership with The Associated Press, further strengthening both brands in the audio marketplace. AP and Skyview have built strong foundations of trust and innovation upon which we will further develop this valuable partnership.”