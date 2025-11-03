Moote Takes Point For Afternoons on Atlanta’s Star 94.1

Audacy’s Star 94.1 (WSTR) in Atlanta has added comedian and former Bert Show co-host Brian Moote as its new afternoon personality. Moote had previously been heard on Cumulus Media’s Q99.7 (WWWQ) and is also known for his work on MTV’s Money from Strangers.

His broadcast career has included roles at Click 98.9 in Seattle, 97.1 Amp Radio in Los Angeles, 99.5 The Wolf in Dallas, and 94.9 The Bull in Atlanta. In addition to radio, Moote serves as a Digital Media correspondent for DraftKings Sports and a segment host for Neighborhood TV.

Audacy Atlanta Brand Manager Emily Boldon said, “I have followed Moote’s impressive career for many years and knew that he would be a fantastic addition to our on-air team as we build Star 94’s exciting future. Moote is hilariously funny, relatable, and intrinsically tied to the Atlanta community. Audacy Atlanta and Star 94 are fortunate to have him come aboard.”

Moote added, “I am beyond excited to join the team at Star 94 and Audacy and be part of the creative and fun, listener-focused environment they have built. Huge thanks to Emily Boldon and Rick Caffey for bringing me on board to launch a new afternoon show that will provide the audience with a content-driven and interactive experience for their ride home, something afternoon radio has been missing in Atlanta for a long time.”