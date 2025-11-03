Grace Blazer Promoted to Senior Programming Position in Miami

iHeartMedia has promoted Grace Blazer to Senior Vice President of Programming for its Miami market. Blazer succeeds Pedro Gonzalez, who continues to oversee iHeartLatino and consult on Miami’s music strategy.

She began her radio career at KDKA in Pittsburgh before holding programming leadership roles at WPHT Philadelphia and 96.9 FM Talk in Boston. Blazer has been with iHeart since 2013, serving as National News, Talk, and Sports Brand Coordinator, News Director for the Florida News Network, and Program Director for Miami’s WIOD and WINZ, as well as Tampa’s WFLA-AM.

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Marc Chase commented, “Grace is a powerhouse of programming excellence. Her ability to elevate brands, inspire teams, and drive meaningful results has made her an invaluable leader within iHeartMedia.”

iHeartMedia Miami Market President Shari Gonzalez said, “At iHeartMedia Miami, we’re fortunate to have exceptional programming leadership, and Grace is a shining example of that excellence. With 12 years of unwavering passion, strategic vision, and meaningful impact across our organization, Grace has consistently raised the bar. We’re thrilled to recognize her achievements and promote her to lead our dynamic cluster into the future.”

Blazer stated, “I’m incredibly proud and excited to step into my new role at iHeartMedia Miami. iHeartMedia is a powerhouse of creativity and bold ideas, and I’m energized by the opportunity to help shape our Miami brands’ growth and collaborate with some of the most extraordinary Programmers in the industry.”