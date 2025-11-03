Lotus Tucson Leadership Shifts as Thomas and Aguilar Advance

Lotus Communications has promoted Dee Anne Thomas to General Manager of its Tucson cluster, succeeding Debbie Wagner, who will retire at the end of the year after a 42-year career. Thomas brings more than four decades of experience in advertising and media.

Before spending the past eight years with Lotus in Arizona, Thomas previously held leadership roles in radio, television, outdoor, and print media across both Tucson and her home state of Louisiana.

Filling Thomas’s seat as Director of Sales for the full Tucson cluster is Ericka Aguilar. The area native, who has spent 18 years with Lotus, was named Radio Ink’s Medallas de Cortez Sales Manager of the Year in 2018.

Wagner joined Lotus’s Arizona operations as General Manager in 2021, following leadership roles with iHeartMedia and Clear Channel in Tucson, Springfield, MA, and San Diego, and a five-year tenure as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. Her career honors include induction into the 2022 Tucson American Advertising Federation Hall of Fame and recognition among Radio Ink’s 2012 Most Influential Women in Radio.

Lotus Communications Chief Operating Officer Jim Kalmenson said, “Debbie was a magnificent leader who people, clients, and employees rallied around. She helped groom the next generation of leadership, allowing us to continue our long-standing preference of promoting from within. Since the emotional announcement of Debbie’s retirement, it’s been clear that the Tucson market and our entire team are rallying behind Dee Anne. She’s someone everyone respects, trusts, and genuinely loves working with – and that makes this transition not just seamless, but inspiring.”

Kalmenson added, “Ericka is a true Tucson success story and one of the most respected sales leaders in Southern Arizona. Her promotion has energized the entire cluster – she embodies the spirit of Tucson and the culture of excellence that defines Lotus.”