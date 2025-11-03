JD Greene Joins Lotus Las Vegas as Operations Manager

Lotus Broadcasting has appointed JD Greene as Operations Manager for its Las Vegas cluster. Greene joins the company from Leighton Media in Minnesota, where he has served as Vice President of Programming since January 2022.

The move marks a return to large-market operations for Greene, who spent more than 15 years with iHeartMedia in programming leadership roles across Pittsburgh and Minneapolis.

In Las Vegas, Greene will oversee day-to-day operations and lead strategic initiatives across the cluster’s eight stations, including Raider Nation Radio (KRLV-AM), KENO 1460, ESPN affiliate KWWN-AM, KLAV-AM, FOX Sports affiliate KKGK-AM, La Buena (KWID), KOMP, and 97.1 The Point (KXPT).

Lotus Las Vegas Market Manager Natalie Marsh said, “JD brings tremendous energy and expertise to our team. His positivity, leadership, and collaborative approach make him an outstanding fit for our culture and our goals.”