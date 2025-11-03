LABF and BEA Unveil Grant Initiative to Preserve Broadcast History

With the support of the Broadcast Education Association, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced a new Preservation Grant Initiative to support the preservation, digitization, and public accessibility of America’s broadcast history.

The announcement comes ahead of LABF’s 22nd Annual Giants of Broadcasting and Electronics Arts Awards Luncheon, set for November 14 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

LABF will award up to four $2,500 grants to organizations and individuals preserving historically significant radio and television materials, including recordings, documents, oral histories, and other artifacts that highlight broadcasting’s role in shaping culture, news, and democracy.

Applications are open to broadcast companies, libraries, museums, archives, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations engaged in preserving broadcasting’s past. As part of the program, grant recipients must make all materials or research funded by the initiative freely available to the public. LABF said the open-access requirement reinforces its mission to bring broadcast history into classrooms, communities, and digital platforms.

Submissions are due January 15, 2026. Application details and full guidelines are available via the BEA site.

LABF Co-Chairs Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael said, “Broadcasting’s story is America’s story. By supporting projects that preserve and make this history freely accessible to the public, we’re helping ensure that future generations can learn from and be inspired by the medium’s powerful legacy. Many thanks to Heather Birks and BEA for being a part of this important initiative.”