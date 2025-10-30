Women To Watch: Deanna Podstawa; 95.1 WSNJ, Wilmington

Deanna Podstawa didn’t set out to be a radio personality, but radio had other plans. A theater graduate from Montclair State University, Deanna originally pursued acting and singing, performing in casinos, wedding bands, and TV commercials while working sales and nonprofit jobs to make ends meet.

Her life took a turn in 2018 when she answered a blind audition on Facebook for KLCA in Reno. What she thought would be a fun one-off guest host opportunity became the beginning of a thriving career in broadcasting.

“I always had an interest in it,” she says. “As a kid, I’d record myself pretending I had my own show. My mom and I would listen to Delilah on drives home, and later I was obsessed with Elvis Duran and Preston & Steve. I still can’t believe I’ve worked on the same station as them.”

After three years co-hosting the 96.5 Alice Morning Show with Bill & Deanna, she joined Beasley’s Mix 99.5 WJBR in Wilmington, DE, where Deanna and Justin in the Morning quickly became a local favorite. Within a year, they earned the Best of Delaware award, no small feat for a show that had struggled in ratings for years. Following the station’s sale in 2023, Deanna kept her foot in the industry with part-time roles at Magic 98.3 in Somerset, NJ, and Philadelphia icons WMMR and WMGK before landing in Nashville at WJXA, hosting her own show, Real Life with Deanna.

Her personality and authenticity connected instantly with listeners, leading her to secure the #1-rated night show in Nashville just three months after her arrival, a streak she kept going for multiple quarters. “I’m competitive as all get out,” she admits. “I want to be #1, top of mind, a household name. But I don’t want to be the star, I want the whole team to win.”

Recently, Deanna made the decision to prioritize creativity and balance, stepping away from her Nashville gig and joining Loud Media’s new 95.1 WSNJ, hosting afternoons and reconnecting with her Wilmington audience. “Radio gave me my voice, and I want to keep using it to make a difference,” she says.

One of her proudest projects is her podcast, found at deannaontheair.com/podcast, where she spotlights local, unsigned musicians in Nashville. “There are plenty of platforms for artists to promote their music, but I wanted deeper conversations, the struggles, the triumphs, the real stories you don’t get from a press release.”

When it comes to prep, Deanna keeps it simple and relatable. “I use Futuri’s Prep+ and The Complete Sheet, but my favorite stories are the personal ones. Like how my husband chomps string cheese like a sociopath instead of stringing it, or when my dog farted on a walk and my neighbors thought it was me,” she laughs. “I just try to be that bestie who makes you think, ‘OMG, same!’”

She also believes in using her platform responsibly, especially during difficult times. “If people are talking about something on social media, we should be talking about it too,” she says. “You never want to sound tone-deaf or out of touch. Sometimes breaking format is the right call.”

Her drive to keep learning and growing fuels her every day. “The minute you think you have nothing left to learn, you stop being valuable,” she says. “I challenge the status quo. I ask questions. I want to be a student of my craft.”

For women aspiring to follow in her footsteps, Deanna’s advice is simple but powerful: “This industry needs you. Be loud. Learn everything you can. Build your brand and stay true to yourself. Authenticity wins. Clap for other women, clap for everyone. There’s plenty of room for all of us to succeed.”

As for what radio still needs, Deanna doesn’t hold back. “We need leaders who are bold enough to ask tough questions and go to bat for their teams. And we need sales teams collaborating with talent to think bigger and push boundaries. There’s so much potential out there if we stop playing it safe.”

Deanna’s journey is proof that passion, perseverance, and a fearless spirit can turn a single Facebook audition into a life-changing career. “I’ve connected with my audience, supported my community, helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, and found my true passion,” she says. “The road doesn’t end here.”

Follow Deanna on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @DeannaOnTheAir (make sure to include “the” – because @deannaonair is a whole different person, and as Deanna jokes, “I’ve never met her, but she seems great!”).