Is Radio’s Next Gold Rush Here? Four Media Brokers Speak Out

As the FCC’s quadrennial review signals potential changes to local radio ownership caps, the industry stands at a crossroads. Will deregulation spark a wave of dealmaking, or will financial headwinds and market realities temper expectations?

For our November issue’s exclusive Forecast 2026 feature, Radio Ink asked four of the industry’s leading media brokers to share their perspectives on what lies ahead. Their answers reveal an industry bracing for transformation, though not everyone agrees on what that will look like.

The big question: If regulators loosen or eliminate local ownership caps, will we see a flurry of station acquisitions and skyrocketing valuations? Or has the competitive landscape changed too dramatically for a repeat of the late ’90s gold rush?

The strategic shift: Are we headed toward an era where stations move like players between teams—strategic swaps rather than traditional buy-sell transactions? With financing tight and major groups restructuring, could cashless exchanges and “roster management” become the new normal?

The local ownership resurgence: As major consolidators grapple with debt and exit markets, independent buyers are stepping up. An Oklahoma entrepreneur recently paid $20 million for an entire market cluster. Is this the beginning of a shift back toward regional ownership, or merely an exception to the rule?

The financing puzzle: With interest rates elevated and traditional lending cautious, how are deals getting done? Our brokers reveal the creative financing strategies emerging—from owner financing to partnerships with local businesses.

The religious broadcaster phenomenon: Why are Christian broadcasters among the few willing to write big checks for radio stations? And in a deregulated world, will major secular groups find themselves competing head-to-head with mission-driven organizations for premium signals?

