VSiN Expands Radio Reach in Cleveland and Charleston

Sports betting network VSiN is expanding its national footprint with new and expanded radio partnerships in Cleveland and Charleston.

iHeartMedia Cleveland’s 1350 The Gambler (WARF-AM) will now air more than 20 hours of VSiN programming daily, with weekday blocks of VSiN By the Books, along with The Ohio Betting Hour with Adam Burke on weekends and VSiN’s Action Updates throughout the day.

In Charleston, VSiN programming is now airing overnight on 96.9 HD3 The Game (WIWF-HD3). Weekend coverage will include 24/7 VSiN content with shows like VSiN PrimeTime and Cashing Out.

As previously reported by Radio Ink, Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Springfield, MO’s new 102.1 The Won (KOSP-FM) launched with more than 12 hours of VSiN content each weekday and full weekend coverage outside live play-by-play. Action Updates will also air twice daily across the cluster, including Q 92.9, 104.7 The Cave, and 105.1 The Bull.

VSiN President and Chief Business Officer Brian Musburger said, “We’re thrilled to bring these new radio markets the news, analysis, and expert insights listeners need to make more informed wagering decisions. Through the continued distribution expansion VSiN is delivering its trusted sports betting programming to more listeners than anyone else and solidifying our position as the largest sports betting radio network in the country, by far.”