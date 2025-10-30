Skyview, Veritone Partner on Network Audio Sales

Skyview Networks will be starting the new year with a new network audio sales partnership with Veritone. Through the agreement, Veritone will work with Skyview’s sales leadership team to enhance its AI-powered VeriAds network starting January 1.

Veritone’s AI-powered tools, including VeriAds, Veritone Attribute, and Veritone Discover, use data-driven strategies for broadcast advertising and content.

Veritone Vice President of Sales Paul Cramer said, “We are thrilled to partner with Skyview Networks and its leadership team. Their impressive track record in the market is a huge asset that will be instrumental in allowing us to continue to provide our nearly 2,000 radio station customers with on-air inventory optionality, combined with strong affiliate traffic and compliance operations.”

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones said, “There are few companies in the audio media space providing services as innovative and essential as Veritone. This new partnership further strengthens Skyview’s robust client portfolio ensuring our advertisers continue to achieve scale and reach that maximizes their investment objectives while providing exceptional customer service and results.”