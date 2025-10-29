One Putt Broadcasting Welcomes Back Ryan Oldfield to KFRR

One Putt Broadcasting has announced the return of Ryan “Rash” Oldfield to New Rock 104.1 (KFRR) in Fresno, bringing him back to the frequency that built his radio career. For nearly two decades, Oldfield hosted Road Show on what was then Alt Rock 104.1.

He later moved to Sports Talk 940 ESPN (KFIG-AM) before working across town at Lotus Broadcasting from 2017 until May of this year.

KFRR Program Director Jason “Hammer” Squires said, “When we talk about local radio, we mean it. Everyone should take a break once in their career, but when it comes to why we’re all in radio, I’ve got to think it’s fate. We’re excited to have Rash back and look forward to continuing our legacy together.”

Rash shared, “Returning to New Rock feels like coming home. This is where my career began and where I built lasting friendships. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a team that believes in me, in the city I call home. It truly feels meant to be.”