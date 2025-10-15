$500 sale…

…which, if I’m lucky, I’ll have to make over and over and over again.

You know what a $500 sale really is? It’s a transaction. It’s a client dipping their toe in the water, testing to see if you’re full of it or not. It’s you proving you can deliver something, anything, that moves the needle.

But here’s the thing about a $500 sale: It’s also an opportunity. An opportunity to show up, deliver, and earn the right to have a different conversation next time, which could lead to a…

$5,000 sale…

…which is a higher realization of what it would take for a client to see some success.

Now we’re talking. This is where you can build a campaign that doesn’t just exist – it performs. You’ve got enough budget to test, to optimize, to actually move metrics that matter.

$50,000 annual sale…

…which is a path to real success for the client and for me. I also likely made a friend.

This is the promised land. Not because of the money (though let’s be honest, that doesn’t hurt), but because of what that number represents.

You’re not just their sales rep or their account manager. You’re in their corner. You’re celebrating their wins. You’re problem-solving their challenges at 7 PM on a Tuesday because you actually care whether they succeed.

So here’s the choice:

Make friends… or make more work for yourself.

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I may answer it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.