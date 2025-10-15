Audacy Detroit’s 99.5 WYCD Updates Weekday Programming

Audacy Detroit’s 99.5 WYCD is flipping two shows in an updated weekday programming lineup. The syndicated Rob and Holly Show moves to afternoon drive, while Sean “Coop” Tabler returns to evenings, where he previously hosted from 2010 to 2015.

Coop is also heard on other Audacy stations in Philadelphia, Seattle, and Miami.

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “We are excited to refresh our daily lineup with voices that we know Detroit’s country music fans love. Bringing the award-winning live and local energy of ‘The Rob and Holly Show’ to our afternoons and of course Coop, a beloved and familiar voice, back to host Detroit’s Country Nights, allows us to deliver a powerhouse of country entertainment from sunrise to sunset.”