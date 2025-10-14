‘Another Side of Midnight’ Joins Red Apple Audio Networks

Red Apple Audio Networks and 77WABC Radio announce that its overnight weekend program, Another Side of Midnight with TJ McCormack, is getting the syndication treatment. McCormack began hosting the slot in May, after Curtis Sliwa left the WABC lineup to focus on his New York City mayoral campaign.

The addition expands Red Apple Audio Networks’ collection of nationally available WABC shows, which includes Cats and Cosby, The Roger Stone Show, and The Other Side of Midnight with Lionel.

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio President Chad Lopez said, “TJ has dominated overnight ratings. His authentic voice, background in comedy, and powerful personal journey make him uniquely relatable. He’s bringing something real to the airwaves—and it’s connecting.”

McCormack said, “Joining 77WABC and Red Apple Audio Networks is a dream. This show is about real life – messy, funny, frustrating, beautiful life. If you’re awake at 3 a.m. and feel like you’re the only one going through something, you’re not. I’ve been there. We talk about politics, culture, addiction, recovery, family – whatever keeps you up at night or gets you through the day.”