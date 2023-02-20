Cosby, Catsimatidis To Host Show Together

Rita Cosby is joining Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis to co-host a 5PM-6PM talk show on WABC-AM in New York City. The show will be called Cats & Cosby and will officially launch Tuesday.



Catsimatidis said, “I’ve known Rita Cosby for many years and have always deeply admired her incredible journalistic skills. She knows how to ask the right questions so that we can find and reveal the truth on every story. She’s a tremendous broadcaster and I’m delighted she is joining me.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with iconic John Catsimatidis, one of the most accomplished and dynamic business leaders in America,” said Cosby. “This fast-paced show will look at all sides of the stories that have great impact on New Yorkers, our country, and the world. It’s a journalist’s dream to join John and his great team.”

Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, added, “John’s afternoon drive time show, which was Cats at Night, has been a favorite among WABC listeners. The amazing dynamics between John and Rita, and their passion for finding the truth, Cats and Cosby will deliver an even higher level of engagement and excitement with our listeners, and many more opportunities for our advertisers to reach our vast audience.”