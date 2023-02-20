Beasley Launches Relationship Show

Beasley Media Group has launched the Cooper and Anthony Show, a new nighttime talk program (7P-Midnight) that will air on WRXK-FM (Fort Myers), WPBB-FM (Tampa) and KXTE-FM (Las Vegas).

Dr. Cooper Lawrence is a developmental psychologist. Cooper and Anthony have been working on the radio together since 2006. The duo’s previously syndicated show (Dial Global) was heard on over 120 stations.

Previously, Cooper co-hosted mornings with Scott and Todd at WPLJ-FM for five years, while Anthony was named Radio Ink magazine’s “PD of the Year” in 2014 while overseeing programming at WLNK-FM in Charlotte.

“We could not be more thrilled to launch Cooper and Anthony in several of our markets across the country,” said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley. “The show’s content is truly unique and original. Our audiences will love it!”

“This is the show I got into radio to do,” said Cooper, “I’ve been waiting for the right team with the same vision. We found it with the amazing folks at Beasley. Anthony and I can’t wait to share this show with our listening family, because it’s all about them!”

“I actually started my career with Beasley at WCHZ-FM in Charlotte,” said Anthony. “It’s so great to be back home and have opportunity to work with Cooper again. Talk about coming around full circle!”