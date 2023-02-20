Tyler Moves to Management at Midwest

Chris Tyler will now be overseeing the day-to-day operations of WWDK-FM 94.1 Duke FM and WQTX-FM Stacks 92.1 in addition to continuing his show on Duke FM in Afternoon Drive. The stations are located in Lansing.

MWC Lansing Operations Manager Terry Stevens commented, “Chris is a well-known name in Lansing, and we look forward to expanding his role in our cluster.”

MWC Lansing Market Manager Mark Jaycox adds, “Midwest Communications Lansing is excited to have Chris take on this role. His experience as a radio personality and deep connections in the market made him a great addition to our team, but when you add in his humility, team spirit and unending drive, he becomes an invaluable addition to our management team.”

Tyler said, “I am very excited to be a part of the Midwest Communications family! Thank you to Mark Jaycox, Terry Stevens and the entire Midwest Communications – Lansing team for providing this opportunity to serve our community.”