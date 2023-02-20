Story Of The Con Continues

“Queen of the Con” returns this Summer for season four. The latest installment of the story of former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” diva, turned federal convict, Jen Shah, features interviews with some of the victims she scammed.

This January, Shah’s stint on the hit TV show was swapped for a stint in federal prison, when she was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars. She was convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in connection with a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of millions of dollars.

TV producer and “con hunter” Johnathan Walton investigates and hosts the podcast. Attorney, YouTuber and podcaster Emily D. Baker, who has covered the Jen Shah case, serves as a consulting producer.