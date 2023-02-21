VSiN Launches New Shows

VSiN has announced the launch of four new live shows to cover the hot and growing sports betting markets. Here are the four new offerings…

The Handle (weekends from Noon-3 p.m. ET). Dave Ross and Matt Brown bring the energy in VSiN’s new flagship weekend program. This fast-paced, action-packed betting block will be one of VSiN’s most widely distributed shows across radio and TV. Ross and Brown set the table for the weekend games, covering each day’s top wagering opportunities, making predictions for the futures markets and having fun with the hottest topics in sports.

Sharp Money (weekdays from 3-6 p.m. ET). This brand new show explores two unique approaches to betting, broadcasting and life with VSiN fan favorites Patrick Meagher and Amal Shah. This afternoon-drive hang creates a familial atmosphere with two friends who attack the sports day from different angles. Meagher’s wide perspective and Shah’s sharp knowledge combine for unique perspectives on any and all available information to handicap the full betting board.

VSIN Tonight (weeknights from 9 p.m.-midnight ET). Featuring veteran sports handicappers Matt Youmans and Wes Reynolds the VSiN crew will dig into the night’s betting card and highlight any value these experts can find in the in-game betting markets. They’ll also look ahead to games the next day to help bettors attack the market early and find the best value.

Former NFL executive and VSiN mainstay Michael Lombardi continues to deliver his insider views on The Lombardi Line weekdays from Noon-2pET, weekends from 10a-NoonET. He will now be joined by VSiN veteran Stormy Buonantony who brings her college football, NFL, and multi-sport betting expertise to the show as co-host. Lombardi’s podcast partner (The GM Shuffle) Femi Abebefe also joins during the week in a hosting role.