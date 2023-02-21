Podbean to Host Inclusivity Event

Diversity and inclusion expert Mark Kaplan will discuss how to create a culture of ownership in your organization on Tuesday, February 28th in a virtual keynote event being hosted by Podbean.

Kaplan will explain the challenges leaders face in translating their intent for inclusion into a tangible outcome and will provide straightforward advice on how to achieve a meritocracy that will result in a real return on investment.

“At Podbean, we have many Fortune 500 companies that trust us with their secure, internal podcasting needs on Podbean’s Enterprise platform with many of these leaders and organizations actively using internal podcasting for learning, development, training and diversity, equity and inclusion education,” Podbean CEO, David Xu explains. “That’s why we’re thrilled to host Mark Kaplan for our upcoming event, ‘Creating a Culture of Ownership: Achieving Your Inclusion Dividend.’ Through his expertise and insight, Mark will provide valuable guidance for leaders looking to cultivate a truly inclusive workplace and reap the benefits of a diverse and engaged team.”

Creating a Culture of Ownership: Achieving Your Inclusion Dividend

Monday, February 28th, 2023, 6:00 PM Eastern

Live Streamed on YouTube and Linkedin

Cost: FREE

