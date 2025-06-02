Lionel Returns to NYC’s WABC to Host ‘The Other Side of Midnight’

Red Apple Audio Networks has named trial lawyer and media personality Lionel as the new host of The Other Side of Midnight, its overnight syndicated talk show airing on 23 stations nationwide. He fills the seat left behind by Frank Morano, who left the role after winning a special election to represent Staten Island on the New York City Council.

Broadcasting live Monday through Friday from 1 to 5a ET from New York flagship 77WABC, the show also airs on major affiliates including WGN in Chicago and WCCO in Minneapolis.

Lionel, born Michael William LeBron, is a former prosecutor who started his broadcasting career in the late 1980s at WFLA in Tampa, where he transitioned from a frequent caller to a host. He would move to moved to New York City, hosting morning-drive shows on WABC and nationally syndicated programs on networks like Air America Radio and the WOR Radio Network.

Beyond radio, Lionel has served as a legal analyst, providing commentary on major networks and hosting the CourtTV show Snap Judgment. He was also an early adopter of podcasting.

Red Apple Media and 77WABC President Chad Lopez said, “Lionel brings intellectual depth and razor-sharp humor to every subject. Lionel’s already put his inimitable stamp on the show, and we’ve had a great response from listeners and affiliates.”

Lionel added, “I’m honored beyond words to be back at WABC – where it all began, my alma mater, the greatest talk radio station in the world. Legendary, historic, storied, unmatched in its legacy. This isn’t just radio, it’s home. It’s the gold standard, the birthplace of giants. And now, I’m back where I belong.”