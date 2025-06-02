Derek Hunter Joins DC’s WMAL Full-Time as Afternoon Host

Cumulus Media has appointed Derek Hunter as the new afternoon host for News Talk 105.9 (WMAL) in Washington, DC. The announcement formalizes Hunter’s long association with the station, where he has served as a fill-in host since 2011.

A 20-year veteran of the talk radio industry, Hunter’s background includes media, politics, and commentary. He is a senior columnist for Townhall.com, the host of The Derek Hunter Podcast, and was formerly Managing Editor at The Daily Caller. His radio résumé also includes guest-hosting The Rush Limbaugh Show and on-air positions at WBAL and WCBM in Baltimore and WFMD in Frederick, MD, where he also served as Program Director.

Hunter’s radio roots trace back to The Heritage Foundation, where he hosted The Insiders starting in 2005. He later co-founded the First Friday Happy Hour podcast, gaining attention among Capitol Hill audiences, before helping launch The Daily Caller in 2009 alongside Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel.

In 2011, Hunter began his on-air career with WMAL’s The Big Show and took over the midday slot at WBAL. His return to WMAL now brings him full circle.

WMAL Program Director Bill Hess said, “We’re thrilled to have Derek’s fresh voice and perspective on our fulltime line-up. His width of interests will make for a fun and informative afternoon program as we wrestle this news cycle each day.”

Hunter added, “I couldn’t be more excited – this is a homecoming for me. Returning to where I first hosted is a great feeling. I’ve been fortunate to fill in across the lineup—from O’Connor and Company to Chris Plante, and even for Rush Limbaugh. To now have a permanent home here is incredibly special. I want to thank Bill Hess, Jeff Boden, and all of Cumulus for this amazing opportunity.”