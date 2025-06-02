WCCO Raises Over $92K for Blood Cancer During Annual Auction

Audacy Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO raised more than $92,000 for NMDP during its third Cure Blood Cancer Radio Auction. The 12-hour event featured on-air fundraising efforts aimed at supporting blood stem cell transplant research, expanding the National Bone Marrow Donation Registry, and helping patients through financial assistance programs.

A mix of exclusive experiences and community-driven contributions powered the auction. Among the 24 items up for bid were a VIP Minnesota Vikings experience with 830 WCCO hosts Vineeta Sawkar and Steve Simpson, a five-day cabin retreat, and naming rights to the station’s studio for one month.

This year’s fundraiser was held in honor of 830 WCCO host and stem cell transplant recipient Jordana Green, whose personal connection to the cause helped energize the event.

830 WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane said, “We are overwhelmed by our fans’ incredible generosity, the considerate financial support from our corporate partners, and the innovative contribution of ideas and time from our personalities. We had a blast auctioning off priceless, unique experiences and packages for a cause so close and personal to us and in honor of our friend, teammate and stem-cell transplant recipient Jordana Green!”

NMDP CEO Amy Ronneberg added, “On behalf of NMDP and the patients we serve, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to 830 WCCO and their listeners for the incredible support and generosity we saw at the recent fundraiser. The awareness and funds raised by 830 WCCO and its community will directly impact our ability to connect more patients with life-saving blood stem cell donors. Every dollar raised brings us closer to ensuring that every patient has a second chance at life.”