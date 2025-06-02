Holiday Weekend Boosts Retail and Fast Food in Radio Ad Race

The long holiday weekend gave The Home Depot a reason to continue as radio’s top national advertiser, according to Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio chart. For the week of Memorial Day to June 1, the home improvement giant narrowly pushed out Progressive.

The insurance company followed closely behind, with two more huge contributors to the week’s total. Upside jumped from seventh to third place, and Wendy’s made a dramatic leap from 22nd to fourth place. Rounding out the top five is Mattress Firm, holding steady at fifth. The retailer has been a regular in the top ten and often increases presence around holiday weekends, as Memorial Day sales push airplay.

Notably absent is Lowe’s, which fell out of the number three spot to out of the top ten after a softer Memorial Day push.