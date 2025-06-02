Big D & Bubba Tease Move To New Nashville Flagship Signal

Cumulus Media appears to be restructuring its Nashville cluster, beginning with a sweeping change at 95.5 Nash Icon (WSM-FM), where sources tell Radio Ink the entire local air staff has been let go. The move sets the stage for what could be a broader rebranding at two of the company’s Music City properties.

In place of regular talent breaks, the station spent Monday airing promos featuring the voices of syndicated hosts Big D and Bubba, teasing their move to mornings on WSM-FM. They are set to replace former morning host Marty McFly, who was among those laid off.

While the promo references the 95.5 frequency, it notably omits any mention of the Nash Icon brand, raising questions about whether the station identity is about to change as well.

This move marks a notable shift for the Compass Media Networks’ syndicated Big D and Bubba, whose flagship has been Cumulus Nashville’s 103.3 WKDF since 2021. Their relocation to WSM-FM would almost certainly signal a broader repositioning for WKDF, given its recent ratings underperformance of WSM-FM. WKDF has been carrying Country music since 1999.

Cumulus has not made an official announcement regarding the changes and did not respond to Radio Ink‘s request for comment.