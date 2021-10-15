Big D & Bubba Return To Nashville

Cumulus picks up the Country focused morning show for 103.3 Country/WKDF-FM, replacing “Morning Koffy.” The show begins airing in Nashville Monday and will air from 4AM to 10AM. The show is syndicated by Compass Media Networks and is closing in on 100 affiliates.

This marks an on-air homecoming for co-hosts Big D and Bubba, who have both called Nashville home for the past 18 years.

Charlie Cook, Programming Operations Manager, Cumulus Nashville, said: “We are lucky that talent this good is right here in our backyard. We’ve heard Big D and Bubba for years and understand how hard they’ll work for WKDF. They are funny, relevant and artists love them.”

Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville said, “We are thrilled to be working with the Big D & Bubba team. They have consistently entertained audiences and bring an unparalleled passion to every show their team hosts. This crew are born storytellers, their laughter is contagious, and they have a gift for relating to people whether artists or listeners. We are confident our clients and listeners will be surprised and delighted when they tune into the Big D & Bubba show.”

“Airing live in mornings on 103.3 Country is the culmination of a ton of hard work,” said Bubba, Co-Host, Big D & Bubba. “Preparation and luck have met, and it’s time to cook this chicken!”

“This is our home,” said Big D, Co-Host of Big D & Bubba. “We live here. We have each raised our families in this town. Bubba’s a volunteer firefighter. We are the listener, and we’re living the lifestyle. Country is what we are.”