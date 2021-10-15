Get Up To Speed on Gaming

As part of the RAB’s Business Accelerated initiative, the next presentation in the Radio Works series, “Radio Works for Gaming,” will be held Wednesday, October 20th an Noon CT.

During this presentation, David Forman, senior director of research, American Gaming Association, will provide an overview of the gaming category, while Brad Deutsch, office managing director and principal, Foster Garvey, will share the rules and guidelines regarding advertising within the category.

Registration is free for RAB members. Register HERE