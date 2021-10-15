Xperi Wins Innovation Award

Based on its recent analysis of the North American connected car media market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Xperi with its 2021 North American Company of the Year Award. Xperi, the creator of HD Radio, was commended for the strong culture of innovation it has cultivated in order to expand in the connected radio market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Read more about the award for Xperi HERE.