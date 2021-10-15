Eight Welcomed Into Country Radio HoF

Four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities were recognized at the dinner and award ceremonies in Nashville Wednesday, October 14. The class of 2021 was honored for making a significant impact on the radio industry over the course of a 20-year period, with 15 of those years being contributed to country-specific radio.

Inductees recognized were off-air honorees Bob Call, RJ Curtis, Bill Hagy, and Norm Schrutt. On-air honorees were Heather Froglear, Buzz Jackson, Bob Pickett, and Angie Ward. Bob Call was unable to attend and appear at this year’s event; his induction will be held at the 2022 Hall of Fame event.

CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson, presented long-time music industry veteran and member of the Country Radio Broadcasters’ board and executive committee, Beverlee Brannigan, with the 2021 CRB President’s Award. Country music superstar Garth Brooks presented Keith Urban with the 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award.

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood performed live at the event.