Marconi Awards to be Presented Online

On Thursday the NAB announced that the presentation of the 2021 NAB Marconi Radio Awards and Gordon Smith’s final State of the Industry Address as NAB CEO will take place virtually November 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST

You can watch both events at NAB.org/watch.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. NAB will name the winners in each of the 23 categories during the November event, which will be hosted by Angela Yee, co-host of the nationally syndicated morning show, “The Breakfast Club.”

Smith will reflect on his tenure leading the association and how the broadcast industry can continue to thrive into the future. “It has been my great honor to represent America’s broadcasters in Washington D.C. and around the world for the past 12 years,” said Smith, who will assume an advisory and advocacy role beginning next year. “While I am disappointed we are not able to gather in person in Las Vegas, I look forward to connecting virtually and seeing everyone in-person at the 2022 NAB Show.”