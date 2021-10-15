Radio Show Moves to Vegas Permanently

The NAB has just announced that the annual Radio Show will permanently integrate into the NAB Show on an ongoing basis beginning April 2022 in Las Vegas. The Radio Show would have been in Las Vegas this year before both shows were canceled due to COVID.

The Radio Show, jointly produced by the RAB and NAB, had to be canceled in 2020 (Nashville) and 2021 (New Orleans) due to COVID. When the New orleans show was canceled, organizers were hoping to move the show to Las Vegas with the larger NAB show, which also wound up being canceled.

The Radio Show website is now a basic website that says an “all-new radio experience awaits you in 2022 in Las Vegas.”