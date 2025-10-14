David McGowan to Step Down as WJCT Public Media CEO

WJCT Public Media has announced that President and CEO David McGowan will retire on March 31, 2026, concluding more than eight years of leadership at the independent, community-owned media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

McGowan, who has led WJCT since January 2018, shared the news following a planned succession process developed with the Board of Trustees earlier this year.

Before arriving in Jacksonville, McGowan held senior roles across broadcast, print, and telecommunications, including CEO of Invitel in Hungary, Senior Vice President of News and Public Affairs Programming at WETA in Washington, D.C., and Head of Media Development for Time Magazine.

Under McGowan’s leadership, WJCT launched Jacksonville Today, a digital-first local news service; the Jacksonville Music Experience; and the expansion of WJCT Soundstage and Film at WJCT Studios. WJCT also introduced new radio and podcast programs, including What’s Health Got to Do With It?, Bygone Jax, and Untold Stories.

During his tenure, revenue and individual contributions nearly doubled, with audiences across WJCT News 89.9, Jacksonville Today, and Jax PBS reaching record highs.

WJCT Board of Trustees Chair Bill Hendrich said, “David is a world-class executive; we have been fortunate to have him as our President and CEO. He is a remarkable leader whose vision and strategic guidance inspired us all to reimagine how this organization can serve the community.”

The WJCT Board has launched a national search for McGowan’s successor.