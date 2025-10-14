Longtime Las Vegas Morning Radio Voice To Retire

Beasley Media Group’s 96.3 KKLZ morning host Mike O’Brian has announced his retirement after more than four decades on Las Vegas radio. O’Brian, who has co-hosted The Mike & Carla Morning Show since the early 1990s, will sign off on October 31.

Throughout the remainder of the month, KKLZ will honor O’Brian’s career with on-air tributes, special guests, and listener memories.

His career ends on a high note. Earlier this year, the Nevada Broadcasters Association honored O’Brian with its Southern Nevada Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades of service and the role he’s played in shaping the region’s radio community.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase commented, “Mike is one of those rare broadcasters who truly becomes part of people’s lives. For close to 40 years, he’s been the voice Las Vegas wakes up to—making us laugh, think, and feel connected. His passion, talent, and heart have made a lasting impact on KKLZ and Las Vegas. We are very grateful for all he’s done.”

O’Brian stated, “Hosting this show has truly been the honor of a lifetime. When I started in radio, I never imagined I’d spend decades waking up with Las Vegas – laughing with our listeners, sharing stories, and being part of their daily lives. I’m humbled by the recognition and deeply grateful for the memories. I’d like to thank Carla, my KKLZ family, and the Beasleys for an incredible journey – one filled with joy, laughter, and connections I’ll treasure forever.”

His on-air partner, Carla Rea, added, “Working with Mike has been the highlight of my career. He’s more than a co-host—he’s a partner and a dear friend. I couldn’t be happier for him as he begins this next chapter, and I know our listeners feel the same.”